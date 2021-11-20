Funeral for fallen MCSO Lt. Brackman held Saturday morning

Expect road closures in Mesa and Gilbert due to the funeral service and procession.

MESA, Ariz. — Friends, family, and loved ones are gathering to grieve and remember fallen Maricopa County Lt. Chad Brackman Saturday morning.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said the funeral will be held at Red Mountain LDS Institute on McKellips Road in Mesa. The funeral starts at 10 a.m.

The sheriff's office is asking the public to find a spot along the procession route to salute, pay your respects, or show support in any way.

Here are the procession routes and the road closures to be aware of.

Procession Routes

Bueler's Mortuary to church

Southbound Arizona Avenue to 202 Freeway; Eastbound 202 Freeway to McKellips Road; Westbound McKellips Road to Red Mountain Way; Northbound Red Mountain Way to the entrance of the church.

Church to Gilbert Memorial Park Cemetery

Eastbound McKellips Road to 202 Freeway; Southbound 202 Freeway to Val Vista Drive; Southbound Val Vista Drive to Queen Creek Road; Eastbound Queen Creek Road to Gilbert Memorial Park Cemetery.

Road Closures

Mesa Police Department (Between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. approximately) McKellips Road from Power Road to Loop 202

(Between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. approximately) Arizona Department of Transportation (Between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. approximately) Loop 202 (southbound off ramps) from McKellips Road to Val Vista Drive

(Between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. approximately) Gilbert Police Department Val Vista Drive from Loop 202 to Queen Creek Road Queen Creek Road from Val Vista Drive to Greenfield Road



Up to Speed