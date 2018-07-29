PHOENIX - Arizona DPS has announced the information for the funeral arrangements for fallen trooper Tyler Edenhofer.

Trooper Edenhofer was shot and killed by a suspect on Interstate 10 near Avondale Boulevard Wednesday night, according to DPS. DPS director Col. Frank Milstead said, "the DPS family is in mourning" and he's "incredibly proud of the men and women that show up every day to do this job and that they are brave enough to come out and face the unknown."

Here are the details for the upcoming services for Arizona DPS Trooper Tyler Edenhofer:

Monday, July 30, 2018

Candlelight* Vigil at Arizona State Capitol Lawn

1700 West Washington Street, Phoenix, Arizona 85007

7:30 pm – 8:30 pm (Governor Ducey and Colonel Milstead are scheduled to speak at 8:00 pm)

*Attendees are asked to download a candle phone app prior to the vigil (candles will not be provided)

Thursday, August 2, 2018

Visitation at Best Funeral Services and Chapel

9380 West Peoria Avenue, Peoria, Arizona 85345.

6:00 pm – 8:00 pm (Troopers and Public)

Friday, August 3, 2018

Funeral at Christ's Church of the Valley

7007 West Happy Valley Road, Peoria, Arizona 85383

10:00 am

No interment or procession.

