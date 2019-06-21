PHOENIX — Young Valley actors and actresses are bringing to life a Disney favorite on a local stage.

Studio 111 Theatre Company is showcasing Frozen Jr. this Saturday.

The kids in the production are anywhere from ages 4 to 18 as they portray the iconic characters.

"The younger ones really look up to the older ones and it's really special to see," the producer of the show, Kimberly Lewis said.

The cast has been working on the show for the past few weeks.

"We learn music first, then blocking, then choreography, so it's really fast," actress Sara Watson said.

"A lot of them have summer school in the morning and then they come straight here, they maybe have A 30-minute break between summer school, and they're here until really late at night," Lewis said.

While they've been practicing in the studio, they'll be at the Mountain Pointe Arts Theater on Saturday.

"You're going to see the full stage production of Frozen. We're gonna actually have snow falling inside the theater, Elsa's going turn the stage into her ice castle with crystals coming down," Lewis said.

"Expect fun, and love, and passion, because everyone here is so dedicated," Watson said.

Tickets are $15 for the show. The cast will put on two performances on Saturday, June 22 at Noon and 5 p.m. Tickets can be found here.