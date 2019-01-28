PHOENIX - A Frontier flight out of Sky Harbor Friday had to turn back after taking off because of a bird strike, the airline said in a statement.

The flight landed safely after arriving back at Sky Harbor, but passengers had to deplane because the crew timed out.

Frontier said passengers were given refunds, if requested, as well as vouchers, hotels and meals.

The full statement from Frontier is below:

"It was a suspected bird strike. Safety is our top priority and the aircraft returned out of an abundance of caution. No damage was found. The flight cancelled because the crew timed out. Passengers were provided with refunds if they requested it, given $400 vouchers, and if needed provided with hotels and meals. Another aircraft was brought in to continue the flight this morning. We understand that unexpected travel delays are frustrating and work to get our passengers to their destinations as quickly as possible."