'It's hard to believe she's gone': Days after bodies of teen girls found in Mesa, friends are trying to cope

Five days after the bodies of two teenage girls were found, friends are trying to cope.

PHOENIX — It's been five days since 15-year-old Kamryn Meyers' body was found. Friends who knew her said they were shocked.

"She was a really good person," Keith Plummer said. "It's hard to believe she's gone."

Meyers and 17-year-old Sitlalli Avelar were reported missing on January 7 while living in a group home. Mesa police said they were looking for the girls when a call came in Saturday night around 6 p.m. that a body was seen in a water retention basin down the road from the home.

Officers responded and found two bodies in the water, which were later identified as the girls.

"It's terrifying," Plummer said.

Plummer met Kamryn in 2021 at Desert Lilly Academy, a program aimed at helping young women who are at risk. The two girls didn't hit it off right away but eventually became friends and stayed in touch every so often.

"So I saw she followed me on Instagram, and I thought I'd check up on her. So I checked up on her every couple of weeks," Plummer said.

The two were also in a large group chat via text message, where friends would stay in touch, check in on each other and catch up often. Plummer said she last heard from Kamryn a few weeks ago, not knowing it'd be the last time.

"I got a text message on the group chat saying, 'Guys, Kamryn's dead,'" Plummer said. "Her death was a total surprise to all of us, which makes it hurt the worst."

Mesa police said both bodies showed signs they had been in the water for some time; that's one of the reasons they say there was a delay between when the bodies were found Saturday night and when the names were released Wednesday morning. They also said they're working now to find a cause of death, but that could take some time as well.

"She was only 15," Plummer said. "She was entertaining; she was hilarious; she always put a smile on my face. I really feel for the girls who were Kam's best friends because it's heartbreaking."

Plummer now cherishes the memories she shared with Kamryn and said she'll always hold them close and never forget them.

"Everyone has their issues," she said. "She didn't deserve this. It's absolutely messed up."

Mesa police say the case is very active, and anyone with information should reach out to the department.

