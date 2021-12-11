Friends remember former Arizona AG Grant Woods ahead of his celebration of life

Friends and the pastor officiating the memorial service at the Orpheum Theatre speak to his life & legacy.

PHOENIX — Grant Woods, a former Arizona attorney general, died unexpectedly at 67 in late October. He made a lasting impact on the Grand Canyon state and the family & friends who knew him best.

Ahead of his celebration of life at Orpheum Theatre in Phoenix on Friday morning, Team 12's Jess Winters sat down with some of those closest to him. Pastor Warren H. Stewart Sr. is officiating the service that starts at 10 a.m. and calls it a great honor.

He said he's known him for 30 years.

"We were first introduced when he ran for attorney general and won, we worked together on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday fight we had here decades ago, we worked together on justice issues, and believe it or not recently we were working together as consultants on a musical," Pastor Stewart explained.

As for Woods' character, Pastor Stewart said he was a remarkable man.

Memorial Services for former Arizona Attorney General Grant Woods starts at 10 a.m. at the Orpheum Theatre in Phoenix. Masks required if you plan to go. @12News pic.twitter.com/eFMHe1CgHY — Jess Winters (@JessWintersTV) November 12, 2021

"I think we will overcome the shock and sadness by reflecting on this remarkable human being who was unable to be categorized, I mean he was so multifaceted you can’t categorize Grant Woods."

He said his memorial service will be a time to grieve, reflect, and celebrate all of his accomplishments in life.

"The challenge I have as the officiant is to lead us in the right feel to celebrate his life, there will be different types of music, it’s going to represent Grant, I hope, to the best."

One of Woods' dearest friends, Danny Zelisko, will be in attendance.

"There are so many people that love this guy, and so many people that are going to be there, I think it’s going to be a real great experience for all of us," Zelisko stated. "As sad as it is, I mean we’re going to be celebrating this guy and I wish he was there to enjoy it. If he was around, maybe he wouldn’t because he’s very humble about being praised and all that."

Zelisko said he's going to miss his sense of humor and always having his shoulder to lean on.

"We lost a great one folks, and somebody to look up to," Zelisko continued. "I lost more than a friend this was a confidant, a person who I spoke to many times about things that I couldn't speak to anyone else about and conversely whenever he needed anything, all he had to do was ask me."

Both Zelisko and Pastor Stewart said they're sending their deepest condolences to the Woods family.

"I feel so terrible for his family, I mean this came out of nowhere," Zelisko added.

