TEMPE, Ariz. — Police are investigating the death of a student found dead in his dorm room Sunday of a suspected overdose.

ASU confirms the student is 19-year-old Michael Terra. He was found Sunday in the Sonora Residence Hall around 10 p.m., university police say.

Friends from his hometown Quakertown, Pennsylvania are in disbelief.

"I did not believe it at all," says childhood friend Maddie Schnitzler. "My first thought was like, not Michael."

Schniztler says Terra was like a household name in their town.

"He was one of the football stars," she explains. "He was extremely talented at football."

Terra was also an actor, notably playing a role in And So It Goes with Diane Keating and Michael Douglas. He even has an IMDb page.

RELATED: ASU student found dead of apparent overdose, police say

"He was just the type of person that you wanted to be friends with," Schnitzler says. "He just had such a big heart and he cared about everyone."

Terra is the second student to die on ASU's campus this school year. Twenty-year-old Ivan Aguirre was found dead in his dorm room in the Greek Leadership Village back in November.

RELATED: Lethal mixture of drugs caused ASU student's death, medical examiner report says

In a new report this week, the medical examiner found fentanyl and etizolam in Aguirre's system. His death was ruled "accidental" due to a lethal mixture of drugs.