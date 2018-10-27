CHANDLER- Close friends and family are rallying together to help the father of the Chandler baby drowned by his 19 year-old mom, Jenna Falwell.

A GoFundME page has been set-up as part of the support friends wants to offer Eric Canku and his family to cover funeral expenses and other financial burdens they might have as they mourn the loss of One-month old Rainer Canku.

Police say, Rainer’s mom, Jenna, admitted she drowned him before placing him in a duffle bag and faking his abduction. She’s currently behind bars and faces pre meditated murder charges.

The baby’s father, Eric, says he didn’t see any warning signs that could suggest Jenna would ever take the life of her son. He says he was good friends with Jenna, and got along well with her. Both parents had joint custody of the baby.

A close family friend of the Canku’s, Michelle Meisenbach, says there are so many friends gathering to help the baby’s family in any way. “It’s just really sad,” said Meisenbach.

“if we can just take off any burden off of this family, that’s what we are trying to do,” added Meisenbach.

To donate you can click here: https://www.gofundme.com/baby-rainer-tragedy

