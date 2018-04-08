Many parents around the Valley are spending the weekend getting their kids ready to go back to school, including getting them immunized.

An event in Phoenix Saturday offered free vaccinations, as well as school supplies for families that needed assistance.

“It was going to cost me over $200 for both of them….. and I just don’t have that,” said Julie Haney.

She was one of hundreds of parents who came out to a back to school fair Saturday morning in the parking lot of Los Altos Ranch Market.

“You kind of have to branch out and do the work yourself and find the places to be and people who are here to support,” said Haney.

The Phoenix Fire Department had volunteers providing free shots to children who might otherwise not be vaccinated because of the cost.

“There’s a lot of processes in place to help kids immunized and it’s difficult when you don’t have transportation,” said Roy Rogers with Phoenix Fire.

Eighth grader Clinton Haney was grateful for the event.

“It’s the simple fact of whether you parents can afford it or not and since we are here we can’t afford it but sometimes you gotta take it to the teeth,” said Haney.

The City of Phoenix handed out more than 2,000 backpacks at the event. And a total of more than 100 immunizations were given.

The event took place from 7 to 11 a.m.

