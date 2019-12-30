Valley Metro is offering free rides on light rail, Dial-a-Ride and buses for new Year's Eve celebrations.

The free rides start at 7 p.m. Tuesday thanks to a program with Coors Light.

Valley Metro Rail will run every 24 minutes until 2 a.m. Wednesday for those counting down the new year, then looking to get home.

Valley Metro buses will run on a normal route schedule.

ADA Dial-a-Ride paratransit is also included in the program. Those rides need to be scheduled Monday to be available Tuesday night.

Plan your trip with Valley Metro here: Valley Metro Trip Planner