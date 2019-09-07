Editor's note: on the above video, an expert gives tips on how to keep your pets safe during the summer heat in Arizona.

PHOENIX - Several shelters in the Phoenix area will host free adoptions during the "Empty the Shelters" event this Friday and Saturday.

Bissell Pet Foundation will cover the adoption fees, while the adopters are required to pay the $21 license fee.

According to Bissell, the intake rates skyrocket after the 4th of July fireworks, which causes some pets to run away.

Pets that are not adopted are at risk of getting euthanized.

There will be eight locations open for adoption on July 12 and 13.

To find the closest location to you, to review the requirements or to get started with an application, visit the Bissell Pet Foundation page.