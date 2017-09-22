Maricopa County distributing 700K free diapers

The new diaper bank will distribute 700,000 diapers to eligible families living in parts of the county located outside of Phoenix, Glendale, and Mesa.

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — Maricopa County is distributing over 700,000 free diapers to local families who meet the county's income requirements.

To qualify, families must live in parts of the county outside Phoenix, Glendale, and Mesa. Eligible families must also have a household income within 150% of the Federal Poverty Level, which is equal to about $45,000 per year for a family of four.

The new diaper bank will provide about $75 worth of diapers per child. Funding for the diaper bank was made possible through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Diapers will be handed out every Tuesday and Thursday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Maricopa County Head Start Office in Mesa, located at 1001 West Southern Avenue, Suite 106.

No appointment is necessary beforehand. Those with questions can call the county at 602-372-3700.

