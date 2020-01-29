SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The world-renowned architecture school founded by Frank Lloyd Wright nearly 90 years ago is shutting down.

The School of Architecture at Taliesin West will close at the end of this semester, the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation announced Tuesday.

The school currently has 30 students in Wisconsin and in Scottsdale.

This does not mean Frank Lloyd Wright's famous desert laboratory Taliesin West will be closing, however. The popular tourist destination is separate from the School of Architecture.

RELATED: Where to find Frank Lloyd Wright designs in the Phoenix area

The separation came from an accreditation issue after a rule change from the Higher Learning Commission.

The School of Architecture was told it would lose its accreditation to teach masters programs unless it separates from the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation.

In the years since, the school has been in discussions with the foundation over its business model, but they were unable to reach an agreement to keep the school open.

RELATED: Frank Lloyd Wright-designed home in Phoenix sold for nearly $1.7M