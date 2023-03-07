Several fireworks shows planned in the Valley for Independence Day

Organizers are warning visitors about the excessive heat warning set for Fourth of July.

Example video title will go here for this video

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — With the amount of Independence Day celebrations going on in the Valley, people will be able to see fireworks in every direction.

On Monday, organizers put together stages, booths and tables for their Fourth of July events. Including the return of the Fabulous Phoenix 4th Fireworks show held at Steele Indian School Park.

“We’re back, better than ever," said Adam Waltz the spokesperson with Phoenix Parks and Recreation.

It will be the 35th anniversary of the massive fireworks display. Waltz said they had to stop in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Then in 2022 supply chain issues got in the way. This year Waltz said the show will be bigger than ever.

“7,800 aerial effects that are coordinated to music for the firework show. It’s gonna be big, it’s gonna be amazing,” Waltz said.

The event is free and starts at 6:00 p.m. with live music, food, and vendors. The firework display is set to launch at about 9:15 p.m. Waltz said. Temperatures are expected to be as high as 114 degrees. Waltz cautioned people to drink plenty of water before they arrive.

“We have eight cooling stations so just know we have water here but you should be drinking water through out the day,” Waltz said.

About 30 minutes northeast of Phoenix at West World in Scottsdale organizers set up for their event. Kerry Dunne a producer for the Scottsdale 4th of July Celebration said what sets them apart is that all the action will take place in an air-conditioned event hall.

“We are going to be able to celebrate in a very safe environment. There is no problem with the temperature in here,” Dunne said.

It's their 10th year this celebration has occurred. Dunne said they have seats set up for 4,000 people. Guests can enjoy an all you can eat buffet, circus performances, a rodeo, and much more all while inside starting at 5:00 p.m.

"All the fun opportunities for kids and families to hang out and just have a great Fourth,” Dunne said.

Then at 9:00 p.m., that's when the firework show will start. People will move outside to see the 33 minute show that Dunne said will be their biggest show yet.

For more information including how to purchase tickets, click here.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

12News on YouTube