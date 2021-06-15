A pregnant woman was among the six people injured in the crash that happened near 43rd Avenue and Baseline Road.

PHOENIX — Six people were injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Phoenix.

The Phoenix Fire Department was called to S. 43rd Avenue and W. Baseline Road in Phoenix after reports of a two-vehicle accident involving mid-sized sedans with one of them rolling over.

Firefighters found six people hurt and one of them had to be extracted from a car.

Four of the people were taken to trauma centers. And two others were taken to local hospitals to be evaluated.

A 40-year-old woman, a pregnant 25-year-old woman, a 24-year-old woman, and a 17-year-old girl are in critical condition.

A 50-year-old man and a 14-year-old girl were taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

This is a developing story.