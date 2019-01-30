A Fountain Hills Middle School teacher may have saved a student's life Wednesday morning when the seventh grader collapsed on school grounds.

Rural Metro firefighters responded to the school around 10 a.m. to reports of a boy suffering a seizure or cardiac event outside the school near the track.

Shawn Gilleland with the Rural Metro Fire District said a teacher was performing CPR on the child when firefighters arrived.

At that point, the firefighters took over care for the boy. When they transported him to the hospital, he had a strong pulse, was breathing and his blood pressure had gone back up, Gilleland said.

The boy had a prior medical condition that may have contributed to the cardiac event, according to Rural Metro FD.

"I think it's outstanding," Gilleland said of the teacher's response.

"I don’t think it’s a stretch to say this may have been a life-or-death situation for this child," he said.

It's not clear if the school requires CPR training for teachers, but Gilleland said he supports that as a growing trend.

"I know that many schools are going to that requirement that teachers have at least the minimum CPR training," he said.