The suspect shot by a Maricopa County Sheriff's sergeant last week after approaching him with a knife is now facing terrorism charges for contacting the Islamic State, according to court paperwork.

Ismail Hamed, 18, "intentionally or knowingly, did provide advice, assistance, direction or management" to ISIS, documents filed in Maricopa County Superior Court allege.

Hamed faces two charges of terrorism for the contact, which is tied to the same date that MCSO says he threw rocks at the sergeant before advancing toward him with a knife. Those charges are in addition to any charges from the ambush on the sergeant.

The documents do not detail what kind of contact Hamed had with ISIS, nor do they specify who he interacted with inside the organization.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said Hamed called 911 Monday afternoon and said he wanted to speak to a deputy at the MCSO substation at Fountain Hills city hall.

The sergeant shot Hamed, who was hospitalized and has since been booked into MCSO custody.