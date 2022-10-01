Founder of metro Phoenix Wildlife World Zoo dies at 80

Zoo officials said in a news release that founder and owner Mickey Ollson died Sunday after a short battle with cancer.

LITCHFIELD PARK, Ariz. — The founder of the Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park in Litchfield Park has died. Zoo officials said in a news release that founder and owner Mickey Ollson died Sunday after a short battle with cancer.

He was 80 years old. The zoo recalled Ollson as a “dreamer” determined since childhood to open his own zoo.

Ollson was a teacher but retired in his mid-40s to pursue running his own zoo. Ollson opened the Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park in 1984.

He is survived by his wife, Connie, four children, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Memorial services are pending.

How big is Maricopa County?:

Maricopa County is the United States’ 4th largest county in terms of population with 4,485,414 people, according to the 2020 Census.

The county contains around 63% of Arizona’s population and is 9,224 square miles. That makes the county larger than seven U.S. states (Rhode Island, Delaware, Connecticut, Hawaii, New Jersey, Massachusetts and New Hampshire).

One of the largest park systems in the nation is also located in Maricopa County. The county has an estimated 120,000 acres of open space parks that includes hundreds of miles of trails, nature centers and campgrounds.

The county’s seat is located in Phoenix, which is also the state capital and the census-designated 5th most populous city in the United States.