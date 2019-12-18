PHOENIX — The foster father of a 4-month-old baby girl who died in a hot car near 39th Avenue and Cactus Road in October will not face charges at this time.

The Maricopa County District Attorney's Office confirmed Tuesday it will not move forward with criminal charges after meeting with the family.

However, according to the DA's office, next of kin indicated during the meeting they may have evidence that has not yet been reviewed.

"We have agreed to coordinate with law enforcement and review this specific piece of evidence before making a final charging decision," a statement from the DA's office said.

Phoenix police said the 4-month-old baby was the foster daughter of a 56-year-old elementary school district employee. He had forgotten the baby in the back of the vehicle, police say.

The Phoenix Fire Department responded to the call, but when they arrived the child was beyond any life-saving efforts, Phoenix fire said.

A spokesperson with Phoenix PD said the father dropped off his kids at daycare in the morning, before going to work.

The father went to go pick up the baby to take her to a doctor's appointment. After the appointment, he went to back to work.

Police say he didn't notice the baby was still in the car until he was leaving school at the end of the day.

