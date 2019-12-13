Editor's note: The above video is from an Aug. 30 newscast.

A former Phoenix police officer who was fired after he was seen on video hitting a handcuffed suspect last year will not get his job back.

The City of Phoenix's Civil Service Board upheld the termination of Officer Timothy Baiardi, it was announced Thursday.

Baiardi was fired in August after the incident at the Walmart near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road last December.

Police Chief Jeri Williams said in a statement on Thursday that her decision to fire Baiardi still stands.

"I appreciate the Civil Service Board taking all facts of the situation into consideration and upholding the termination,” the statement read.

Baiardi was seen on video kneeing 22-year-old Roger Moran two to three times and punching him four to five times while taking the man into custody on suspicion of shoplifting.

Baiardi was also sentenced to 12 months of probation after he pleaded guilty to one count of disorderly conduct in connection to the incident.