Former Pinal County Sheriff's Office detention officer Robert Hunter, who was arrested for sexual misconduct with a 15-year-old boy two weeks ago, was found dead in his cell early Thursday morning, MCSO said.

In a statement, MCSO said it was 2:15 a.m. Thursday when a detention officer was making his security walk and found Hunter unresponsive in his cell. Medical staff immediately began CPR, and Phoenix Fire arrived seven minutes later, but Hunter was pronounced dead at 2:29 a.m.

Mesa Police arrested Hunter for sexual misconduct with a 15-year-old boy, Sheriff Mark Lamb said on Facebook.

According to court paperwork, police arrested Hunter, 48, after learning through a tip from a social media website that Hunter was communicating with an underage boy and they had met for sexual contact in the past.

Detectives saw messages between Hunter and the 15-year-old, which were sexually explicit and talked about meeting to have sex, court paperwork says.

The victim told detectives the two had met on a dating app in August of 2017 and August of 2018 and met five times for sexual encounters between August and November of last year.

According to court docs, the first time they met Hunter acknowledged the victim was not 18 and that the victim told Hunter his age but continued with sexual contact anyway.

The victim disclosed 20 different acts of sexual contact with Hunter, knew what the inside of Hunter's home looked like and there is evidence in messages that Hunter knew the age of the victim, according to court paperwork.

Hunter admitted to using a dating app to "hook up" with other gay men but when the victim's name was mentioned, he said he didn't want to talk about him and refused to answer questions, court docs said.

MCSO said there were no previous indications of distress or threat of self-harm from Hunter and he was housed alone because he was a former employee of a law-enforcement agency.

According to MCSO, a protocol internal investigation will follow. MCSO said officers observe inmates at least every 40 minutes and that video surveillance showed this policy was followed that night.