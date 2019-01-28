PHOENIX (AP) — Former San Diego Padres pitcher Jose Torres has avoided jail time in a domestic violence case.

A Maricopa County Superior Court judge in Phoenix sentenced Torres to two years of probation Monday. He pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated assault in November.

Torres was arrested in December 2017 and accused of brandishing a handgun during a dispute and pointing it at his wife. He was also accused of knocking a door off its hinges at their Phoenix home and punching a hole in another door.

The Padres released Torres in October.

As a rookie in 2017, Torres pitched 68 1/3 innings with a 4.21 ERA and 63 strikeouts.