PHOENIX —

Court records show former Arizona Cardinals lineman Jeremy Bridges owes the mother of his child more than a $100,000 in child support.

Carmen Brown describes her life as a nightmare the past 12 years.

“It’s not fair that I have to pay for everything for our son,” Brown said.

She says she met Bridges back in 2001. At the time, he was an offensive lineman at The University of Southern Mississippi. She says they would go on to seriously date from 2003 until 2006.

During that time, Bridges was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles and then traded to the Cardinals, and the couple had their son.

“He’s a great little boy. He’s flourishing. He’s an honor roll student. He plays basketball. He’s in the band,” Brown said.

But Brown says the last time she and her son saw Bridges was on their son’s first birthday in April 2007.

Their son is now 13 years old.

Brown claims Bridges has been absent and mostly refuses to pay child support.

According to Arizona court records, Bridges owes Brown $107,000.

Brown says her ex is still paid thousands of dollars per month from the NFL.

“That’s like obvious gross negligence,” Brown said.

RELATED: More than $1 million collected since Arizona's 'deadbeat' parents program started, according to state

Bridges has been paying hundreds below his requirement she said.

In April, a warrant was put out for his arrest. And in late August, he left his job as an offensive line coach at Gilbert High School.

“Every time you do a garnishment for wages, he sees that and then quits that job,” Brown said.

Brown’s story is not unique. The Arizona Department of Economic Security website lists dozens of child support evaders.

Some owe as much as $265,0000.

12 News attempted to contact Bridges for this story.

RELATED: Parents frustrated by 'deadbeat' ride-share drivers not paying child support

In a Twitter message he wrote, “Please don’t contact me about this again.”

As for Brown, she said the state of Arizona is failing her, but she vows not to give up until her son received the support she says he deserves.

“I want you to do what you need to do for your son. Be a father to your son and take care of your responsibility and pay your child support more importantly,” Brown said.