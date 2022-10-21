Former Mesa Mayor Keno Hawker passes away at 76

Hawker was elected to two consecutive terms as the city's mayor from 2000 to 2008.

MESA, Ariz. — The City of Mesa is mourning the passing of former Mayor Keno Hawker.

Hawker, who served the city for nearly two decades, passed away at 76 years old, the City announced on Friday.

“I’m saddened to hear of the passing of my friend Keno Hawker,” said Mayor John Giles in a statement. “We served on the Mesa City Council together and he was very supportive of me as mayor. He led the city during some challenging times. He was a strong advocate for Mesa, and we continue to benefit from his leadership today.”

Originally from Portage, Wisconsin, Hawker served in the U.S. Army before serving 10 years as a member of the Mesa City County starting in 1986.

Hawker was then elected to two consecutive terms as mayor from 2000 to 2008.

During his time as mayor, Hawker was instrumental in shaping and leading the passing of Prop. 400, Maricopa County's long-term transportation and mass transit plan.

Hawker also headed the adoption of the 2002 Mesa General Plan, which set the city on the path of business growth and job creation.

“I was always impressed by Keno’s financial acumen and vision for Mesa’s growth,” said Mesa City Manager Chris Brady. “Keno’s leadership and understanding of city government guided me in my early days as a city manager. I will always be grateful that he gave me the career opportunity of a lifetime.”

He is survived by his wife Penny and two children.

