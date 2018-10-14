PHOENIX — The former Mayor of Phoenix, now congressional candidate Greg Stanton says he was a victim of an armed robbery outside a Phoenix restaurant Saturday evening.

In a phone call with 12 News, Stanton said he was having dinner at one of his favorite restaurants Thai Rama on Camelback Road and 15th Avenue when it happened.

Stanton said a man approached him and asked for money. He said he was in the process of pulling out his wallet when the man became aggressive and brandished a "hatchet-type" weapon.

"Once I realized he had a weapon, it was pretty scary," Stanton said.

The former mayor says the man tried to push him away from the restaurant. Stanton maneuvered around the man, handed over his wallet and ran away to call the police. He was not injured.

The Phoenix Police Department said officers searched the area but did not find the suspect.

"I'm a public servant so he didn't get away with much money," Stanton said.

Police describe the suspect as a 35-40-year-old white man with black hair, facial hair and a bulky build. He was wearing a white and brown striped gold t-shirt with jeans.

Stanton told 12 News he believed the Phoenix Police Department handled the situation perfectly.

"This was a random act that could have happened to anyone."

In a statement, Stanton said, "although incidents like this are scary, I’m undeterred and will be eating again at this local restaurant – one of my favorites – later this week.”

Stanton served as Phoenix's mayor for nearly six and a half years before announcing his resignation in May to run for Congress in Arizona's 9th District.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and ask anybody with information regarding this case to call Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

