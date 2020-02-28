CHANDLER, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from previous coverage of the assault case involving Hamilton High School football players.

A student charged in connection to a hazing case at Hamilton High School in Chandler pleaded guilty Friday morning.

Nathaniel Thomas pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and was sentenced to 6 months on probation.

He was also ordered to pay up to $5,000 in restitution.

Thomas was charged with 9 counts including aggravated assault, sexual assault, kidnapping and child molestation in connection to a hazing incident involving high school football players, court documents say.

Thomas was the only teenager to be charged as an adult.

Thomas was accused of participating in the sexual assault and extreme hazing among football players that took place on campus between September 2015 to January 2017.

