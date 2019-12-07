PHOENIX — Former Goodyear teacher, Brittany Zamora, will learn her fate at her sentencing Friday.

Zamora could face up to 44-years in prison after admitting to having sexual relations with a 13-year-old student. It's a deal with prosecutors, coming nearly 15-months after the arrest.

The Brittany Zamora story: A predator in the classroom

Sources say Zamora's family and husband will join her at court. According to police reports and interviews, back in 2017, Zamora was going to be out of school and allegedly told students to text her if they got bored. Reports say a 13-year-old boy texted her and that boy said it turned into flirting.

READ: Husband of Goodyear teacher who sexually abused student settles lawsuit with victim's family

Police say there were at least four sexual encounters between Zamora and the victim in 2018. The victim's lawyer also confirmed a settlement against Zamora's husband, who the family says knew about the abuse. The victim's family is also suing the Liberty Elementary School District.

Zamora's lawyer plans to hold a news conference after her sentencing Friday.

