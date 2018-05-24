ELOY, Ariz. - Documents released by the Eloy Police Department are painting a clearer picture of why former Eloy Fire Captain Scott Roninger is under investigation.

Police say Roninger responded to a call in March and took a man to the hospital. But the man’s cell phone ended up left behind in the ambulance.

Authorities say when Roninger got his hands on it, he went through it, finding naked pictures of the man’s girlfriend.

Roninger is accused of sending five of them to his colleague via text message, saying:

“Hey remember the dude from last night with the cut arm?”

“He left his phone in the ambo, unlocked.”

“All kinds of fun pics of that chick.”

The paramedic who got the texts reported it to the fire chief.

Documents reveal that when police showed the woman her naked pictures, she gasped, saying, “Oh my gosh, yes those are me,” and calling the situation embarrassing. Police said she cried throughout the interview.

Investigators also spoke with another firefighter who was with Roninger when he found the phone. The documents state he asked Roninger what he was going to do with the phone. He says Roninger responded, “I’m going to go home and masturbate to this old lady.”

According to the report, Roninger initially told police he didn’t recall sharing any explicit pictures, but when police said they already saw the texts, he changed his tune, calling it “a misjudgment.” Roninger allegedly also told police he didn’t want to harm anyone.

Roninger has since resigned from the Eloy Fire Department. Police have recommended charges involving surreptitiously photographing, videotaping or viewing.

