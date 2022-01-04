For a second summer in a row, it's going to cost you more to clean your pool

There's a nationwide chlorine shortage and Valley pool experts expect the chemical cleaning prices to spike again this summer.

Jasper's Pool Supply sells a 50 lb. bucket of 3" chlorine tabs for about $198 right now. Store owner Cole Jasper said that's up from $150 last summer. By the end of the summer, he expects prices for that same 50 lb. bucket to rise to about $300. A 50 lb. bucket usually lasts homeowners about six months to a year.

Jasper said the prices are because of pandemic demand and a chemical plant fire in Louisiana, because of Hurricane Laura back in 2020. The fire destroyed one of the nation's largest chlorine tablet manufacturers.

Jasper said he's in constant communication with distributors and tries to keep his prices as low as he can for customers. But the spike is out of his control.

There are ways homeowners can keep their pools clean, avoid using chlorine and save some money. Jasper recommends enzymes, phosphate removers and algaecides.

Enzymes and phosphate removers get rid of organics, cutting down on the amount of chlorine homeowners need to add to their pools.

Another chlorine alternative is a salt cell pool cleaner. Jasper said the product can last from five to nine years and it cuts down on liquid chlorine usage. There is an upfront cost of about $2,000 to $3,000 for installation, so the savings is in the long-run.

