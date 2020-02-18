PHOENIX — The Foo Fighters are back!

The rock band is celebrating its 25th anniversary with -- what else -- a tour.

The tour will kick off in Phoenix on April 12 before making its way across the country and wrapping up in Ontario, Canada, on May 20.

The Phoenix show will be at the Talking Stick Resort Arena.

Tickets go on sale starting at 10 a.m. local time on Friday.

The Van Tour will commemorate some of the same cities where the first Food Fighters' shows took place in 1995.

Each show will also feature a sneak peek at an excerpt from Dave Grohl’s brand new documentary, "What Drives Us," according to a press release.

Here are the rest of the tour dates for The Van Tour:

April 12: Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix AZ

April 14: Santa Ana Star Center, Albuquerque, NM

April 16: Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OK

April 18: Interbank Arena, Wichita, KS

April 20: Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, TN

May 10: Resch Center, Green Bay, WI

May 12: Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, MI

May 14: Heritage Bank Center, Cincinnati, OH

May 18: Rocket Mortgage Arena, Cleveland, OH

May 20: FirstOntario Centre, Hamilton, ON

RELATED: Iconic Super Bowl halftime shows: Michael Jackson, Prince, Beyoncé and more

ALSO: Maroon 5 bringing 2020 tour to Phoenix with Meghan Trainor