Foo Fighters, Tame Impala headline lineup for 2022 Innings Festival in Tempe

The baseball-themed music event is returning to Tempe after a year away due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

TEMPE, Ariz. — The lineup for the 2022 Innings Festival in Tempe has been released and fans will find plenty of star power in this year's performers.

The Foo Fighters and Tame Imapala will headline the two-day event being held on Feb. 26-27 at Tempe Beach Park and will be joined by more than 15 bands. Some of the other music acts include St. Vincent, Dashboard Confessional, Matt & Kim and more.

According to info tweeted out by the festival, The Foo Fighters will take the stage Saturday night while Tame Impala will headline the acts Sunday evening.

Along with the musical performances, attendees can expect appearances by several MLB greats including Roger Clemens, Kenny Lofton and Rick Sutcliffe.

1-Day and 2-Day GA, GA+, VIP and Platinum Tickets to #InningsFest are NOW on sale! 🙌⚾️🔥 Layaway plans available starting at $20 down. Score yours now before it’s too late. Who are you most excited to see this February in Tempe? 👀 https://t.co/Xl9tgCeku0 pic.twitter.com/CY6vymVoHP — Innings Fest (@InningsFest) October 6, 2021

Tickets are now on sale and for more information on the event, visit the Innings Festival website.

