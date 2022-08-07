Scottsdale restaurant Fogo de Chao catches fire

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — No one was hurt after a fire at a popular Scottsdale restaurant sent a large plume of smoke into the air on Sunday.
The fire happened at Fogo de Chao around 3 p.m. That's near Lincoln Drive and Scottsdale Road.
It’s unclear how the fire started, but Scottsdale firefighters are working to get control of it and examine the extent of the damage.
The restaurant had to be evacuated, but no one was injured.
The fire is still under investigation.
Fogo de Chao caught fire in 2016 in a separate incident. No one was hurt in that fire either.
This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for the latest updates.
