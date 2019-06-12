PHOENIX — Flu season is hitting Arizona early and hard.

According to information from the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS), reported cases of the flu are up a staggering 350% over the same time last year.

In the past week alone, there have been 733 reported cases of the flu. Compare that to just 175 over the same time last year.

According to ADHS, the 2019-2020 flu season officially began on Sept. 29. Since that time, there have been almost 2,400 reported flu cases across the state.

RELATED: Verify: Is hand sanitizer just as effective as hand washing?

"That's just the tip of the iceberg. That's just the people who felt sick [and went] to a healthcare provider and got a lab test. Those tests were reported to us. People who stayed home sick aren't even counted in this," said Jessica Rigler with ADHS.

ADHS has more resources, including information on symptoms and where you can get a flu shot. You can find that information here.

RELATED: Arizona sees number of flu cases triple compared to last year, health officials say