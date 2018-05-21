PHOENIX - Valley residents have a new destination to fly to from Phoenix Sky Harbor.

The airport announced last week that flights to Frankfurt, Germany on Condor Airlines are "now departing."

According to a release from the city, Condor Airlines will operate the route twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays, through September.

Passengers on the Boeing 767, which has more than 250 seats, would receive complimentary checked baggage, beverages, meals and in-flight entertainment. The flight time is 11 hours and five minutes.

“By offering Phoenix residents and visitors direct service to another major international hub —Frankfurt, Germany — we’re growing our international presence and global connectivity," Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton. "The new service provides a convenient connection to and from Phoenix for business and leisure travelers alike, and that’s good for our growing economy."

According to a release, the flight will benefit the local economy as international flights to Phoenix bring in about $3 billion each year.

