Police: Suspect detained after hitting Chandler police vehicle

Police say the suspect was attempting to flee from Gila River police.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — A wanted suspect has been detained after their vehicle hit a Chandler police car Monday near Gilbert and Riggs roads.

Police said Gila River police were pursuing the subject along Gilbert Road before the suspect's car hit a Chandler police vehicle at about 1 p.m.

No injuries have been reported and the suspect's been taken into custody, according to the Chandler Police Department

Police have not yet disclosed the suspect's identity nor why police were initially pursuing them.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.