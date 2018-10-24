SUN CITY - Parts of the Valley are drying out Wednesday morning after dangerous flash flooding swept through local streets Tuesday night.

The barrage of storms surprised a lot of people throughout Peoria and Sun City.

Several drivers tried to make it through flooded streets near 103rd Avenue and Mountain View Road. The rushing water proved to be too high for some vehicles to make it through safely. Two cars got stuck and witnesses could only stand by and watch.

Donna and her 84-year-old mother were heading home from CVS when they were hit by the heavy rain in Sun City.

"Just total panic," Donna said. "When you're with someone who's 84 and can't swim and the water is coming up over the windows."

All of the people who were stuck in the flooding were able to get out safely.

Maricopa County rainfall data tracked 0.94" of rain very close to Sun City in a very short period of time. While the northwest parts of the Valley got slammed most of the East Valley only saw a few sprinkles.

In Peoria, marble sized hail fell during the early evening commute.

Following Tuesday's storms, October 2018 is still the wettest October on record and the 3rd wettest month overall in Phoenix.

Phoenix stands at 5.35" of measurable rain for October 2018. The remnants of Hurricane Rosa and another wet system in the middle of the month are responsible for filling Valley rain gauges.

