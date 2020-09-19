x
Maricopa County courthouses to fly flags at half-staff in honor of Justice Ginsburg

The flags will be flown at half-staff for the next 30 days.

PHOENIX — Flags at courthouses and court facilities in Maricopa County will be flown at half-staff to honor Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Presiding Judge Joseph Welty directed the flags to be flown at half-staff for the next 30 days, according to a tweet from the Maricopa County Superior Court. 

Ginsburg died at her home in Washington, D.C., with her family by her side, on Friday. She died at the age of 87 due to complications with metastatic pancreas cancer, the court announced. 

She was appointed to the Supreme Court by Bill Clinton in 1993. 

