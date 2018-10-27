PHOENIX - A federal grand jury in Phoenix indicted five telemarketers on 24-counts of violations relating to a scheme to defraud elderly consumers of over $1 million, according to the Arizona U.S. Attorney's office.

Brandon Ball, 46, of Phoenix; Trevor Gabler, 28, of Phoenix; Gordon Hardy, 55, of Chandler; Jackie Whitley, 37, of Phoenix; and Brian Gibson, 36, of Tempe are accused of working together in the operation.

When speaking on the phone with victims, the defendants would use false names, misrepresented a possible investment opportunity and also lied about the location of the business, the indictment says.

All five defendants were arrested and arraigned on Oct. 22.

The formal charges against the defendants include violations of the federal mail fraud statute and conspiracy to violate the mail and wire fraud statutes.

According to the Arizona U.S. Attorney's office, a conviction of mail fraud where the defendants target elderly victims through telemarketing carries a maximum penalty of 30 years and a $250,000 fine (or twice the value of the loss) or both.

Prior to the indictment, the investigation into the scheme was conducted by the United States Secret Service and the Phoenix Police Department. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Special Investigations Section of the Arizona Attorney General's Office assisted.

“The Secret Service is committed to aggressively investigating financial crimes cases,” said Special Agent in Charge Cristina Beloud of the Secret Service Phoenix Field Office. “This case highlights our outstanding relationship with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and the Phoenix Police Department. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to disrupt organized criminal groups in the state of Arizona who attempt to defraud our most vulnerable citizens.”

