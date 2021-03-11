Four officers, civilian injured after apartment fire in Surprise

The cause of the fire near Litchfield and Bell roads is under investigation.

SURPRISE, Ariz. — Four police officers and a civilian were rushed to the hospital after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Surprise Monday night.

Officials said when crews arrived at the building near Litchfield and Bell roads, they were able to get quick control of the blaze.

Firefighters rescued one person through a window that was hospitalized for smoke inhalation. Four Surprise Police officers were transported to the hospital to be treated for smoke exposure. All five are expected to recover, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

