MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — Maricopa County Public Health confirmed a person has died from hepatitis A.

This is the first death in Maricopa County linked to the statewide hepatitis A outbreak. And the third death statewide since November.

Health officials say the person who died was at a higher risk of being affected by this outbreak.

High-risk individuals include those who abuse drugs, people who are homeless or recently experienced homelessness, and people who are or were recently in jail or prison.

Last month, the state health department announced at a statewide outbreak of hepatitis A. There are currently 424 reported cases in nine of the state’s counties, including Maricopa and Pima, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

Some of the symptoms of hepatitis A -- a highly contagious liver disease -- include fever, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and jaundice.

It can be contracted through close personal contact with someone who is infected. Anyone who is infected can spread the virus for about three weeks before and after symptoms appear.

After this death, public health officials are emphasizing the importance of the hepatitis A vaccine for those in high-risk populations.

Anyone who wants to get a vaccine should contact their health care provider or pharmacy.