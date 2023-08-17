'Happy screams': First look at Arizona’s Hot Wheels roller coaster at Mattel park with 80+ foot drop

Mattel Adventure Park is set to open in 2024.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — 12News is getting our first look at the one of the new Hot Wheels roller coasters being built right now in Glendale. Mattel’s first-ever theme park is being built in Arizona next to State Farm Stadium.

It’s set to feature the Hot Wheels Bone Shaker: The Ultimate Ride roller coaster with 1,500 feet of linear track. If you drive by now, you can see the roller coaster taking shape.

“This is a rooftop roller coaster, so it hugs the edge of the roof, finally swings back around into a double downward helix of 660 degrees,” said Mattel Adventure Park President Mark Cornell.

The family coaster’s car you will sit in will feature the famous hot rod’s skull design. Once you’re strapped in, you will climb 84-feet and once you climb to the top, it will drop into a double helix. The entire journey will take 60-seconds and you’ll have to be at least 36-inches tall to ride it.

“The ride will be smooth as butter, but you will certainly hear the screams. It’s just, you can’t help it. 85-feet in the air, what a view. You’re going to see our entire park, you’ll be able to see the (VAI) resort as you crest that lift hill, and you know, hugging the roof it’s a little scary… but worth it and very safe,” said Cornell.

He also said there will be a second Hot Wheels ride. Both are based off the top two selling Hot Wheels toys of all-time which Cornell said are the Bone Shaker and Twin Mill.

The Twin Mill coaster will be the biggest of the two, “that’s our big boy thrill coaster,” Cornell added.

All the attractions at Mattel’s first-ever theme park are taking into account how hot it can get in Arizona and the need for air conditioning.

“This is an indoor park, with some outdoor benefits,” said Cornell. “All 25 of our rides and attractions load, unload, and cue indoors, which is simply amazing,” said Cornell, “Now there’s nothing wrong with taking the roller coaster out for a minuet and a half, two minutes and coming back inside, a little wind in your face, but we’ve really thought this out,” he added.

We’ve also learned more about the other features being offered at the park.

Barbie’s Beach House

Cornell said Barbie’s Beach House will be three stories and will cover 30,000 square feet. The life-sized beach house will sit on white sand which Cornell said is made to be heat resistant as it will feature a special mixture of shells.

If you think you’ve already seen the Barbie movie, think again! This attraction will include a flying theater with a custom Barbie film.

“It’s called the Barbie Dream Flight and it’s from Malibu to Brooklyn, and it’s a seven-to-eight-minute film experience,” said Cornell. He adds the entire flying film will be “about a 15-minute experience, 60-foot screens, your feet are dangling, it’s going to be amazing!” Cornell shared.

Barbie’s Beach House will be for children and adults. Cornell shared the rooftop restaurant and bar will featuring pink mocktails, cocktails and food. He added this will be a dream destination for Bachelorette parties with private rooms available.

The second level will have retail and Barbie’s Dream Closet where a hologram can help you look your best.

“You can pick your Barbie of skin color and hair color and Barbie the hologram will help you accessorize,” said Cornell.

Thomas and Friends Train Adventure

This interactive train ride experience will include all your favorite Thomas and Friends characters.

You can ride along through tunnels and go on a treasure hunt. You’ll also be able to have a conversation with Thomas and ask him questions and get answers.

Masters of the Universe He-Man v. Skeletor Laser Tag

“In this warehouse right now we have a Masters of the Universe He-Man v. Skeletor Laser Tag,” said Cornell.

He shared this laser tag experience will be themed from top to bottom, starting with the safety pre-show which will feature Masters of the Universe characters.

He said even the noises in the game come from the show.

Food and Beverage

Cornell shared that all your food and drink options at the park will be themed. Below are a few of the highlights you can expect to see.

Hot Wheels Legends Bar and Grill : Cornell said this is a little upscale. It’s a great place if dad or mom want to watch a game while kids are at the park.

: Cornell said this is a little upscale. It’s a great place if dad or mom want to watch a game while kids are at the park. Thomas Café: This will offer everything from coffees and croissants to mimosas.

This will offer everything from coffees and croissants to mimosas. Adventure Pizza Kitchen: Here you can check out amazing pizzas with new recipes they’ve been working on.

Here you can check out amazing pizzas with new recipes they’ve been working on. Barbie’s Rooftop Restaurant and Bar: This will feature Barbie themed food and beverages.

Exact opening date of the Mattel Adventure Park in 2024 hasn’t been announced.

You can watch their live construction camera on their website: https://www.matteladventurepark.com

