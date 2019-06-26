A law firm out of Minnesota released dozens of names of clergy members accused of sexual misconduct in the Diocese of Phoenix Wednesday.

Jeff Anderson & Associates is a law firm known for representing victims of clergy sex abuse. The firm's report includes information like identities, histories and photographs of the accused.

In total, the firm released information on 109 clerics accused in Phoenix alongside survivors and advocates. Among the 109 identified, 62 are deceased.

The list contains 66 new names that had not been publicly disclosed by the Catholic Diocese in Phoenix.

Jeff Anderson said the firm believes the Phoenix Diocese has underreported the identities and histories of the clerics accused of sexual abuse.

He also said they knew many of accused offenders were transferred in or out of the Diocese of Phoenix, allowing priests suspected of sexual abuse to go back to working with children.

In 2003, the late Bishop Thomas O'Brien entered into an immunity deal with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office after admitting he allowed Catholic priests under his supervision who were accused of sexual misconduct to be transferred to other locations.

In February, 12 News spoke with Bishop Thomas J. Olmsted, head of the Diocese of Phoenix about sex abuse in the Catholic Church.

He said he wants survivors to come forward and report what happened.

"We want them to report to civil authorities, we also want them to come forward so we can offer them healing and assistance in getting their lives back together and assisting their families too," Olmsted said. "But we also need to hold accountable those not only who abuse, but anyone who covers up the abuse."

At the news conference Wednesday afternoon where the report was released, the law firm was pressed on whether they are using this opportunity simply to get their name out.

Two sexual abuse survivors at the news conference stepped forward to say they believe in these attorneys, saying the firm has three decades of experience helping survivors and came to their aid when many other attorneys would not.

On Wednesday morning, the Diocese of Phoenix said they hope the news conference provides healing for survivors, saying in part:

"Sexual abuse is a tragedy against the dignity of the person. We will continue our commitment to protect the vulnerable among us, bring healing to the wounded, and keep our Church safe and centered on Jesus Christ.

We encourage anyone who has been a victim of abuse to call a local law enforcement agency.

For additional information about support services for those who have been abused, please contact the Office of Child and Youth Protection at (602) 354-2396."

A law now passed in Arizona creates a window for survivors who previously didn't have the chance to file a civil suit to file one. Bridie Farrell, a former world-class speed skater who says she was molested repeatedly by a 33-year-old Olympic silver medalist when she was 15, advocated for the law to be passed.

"When we say when we encourage people to come forward and speak. As a survivor of sexual abuse, I want to be the first to say to anyone watching this, we are not asking you to come stand before a microphone and that many, many civil suits are filed underneath Jane or John Doe," Farrell said.