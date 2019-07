GOODYEAR, Ariz. — A suspect was seriously injured and another fled the scene after an attempted armed robbery at a fireworks stand in Goodyear Wednesday night.

Police said a man and a woman tried to rob the stand near Yuma Road and Cotton Lane when the owner of the stand shot the man. That suspect was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

The woman ran from the scene, and police set up a perimeter in the area to look for her, Goodyear PD said.