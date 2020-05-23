Firefighters rescue teen trapped in Maricopa County mine

The sheriff’s department says the teen got trapped in the hole in New River after falling off a quad.

NEW RIVER, Ariz. — Firefighters rescued a 17-year-old who got trapped in a mine shaft in Maricopa County Friday afternoon.

The sheriff’s department says the teen got trapped in the hole in New River after falling off a quad.

Dozens of rescue members could be seen from Sky12 working to get him out, and he was rescued around 8:10 p.m.

It's not clear how severe his injuries were, but authorities say the teen was alert and talking.