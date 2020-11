The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says two helicopters are assisting firefighters with the rescue.

GILA BEND, Ariz. — Fire crews across the Valley rescued a man who fell down a mine shaft in Gila Bend Friday night.

The man was rescued and is being transported to a hospital. He was injured but is expected to survive.

