Firefighters working to control brush fire near White Tank Mountains

SURPRISE, Ariz. — A brush fire that ignited Friday afternoon near Surprise has burned about 80 acres as crews work to control it.

The White Tank Fire as it’s being called by Arizona State Forestry is burning on State Trust Land and has moved onto the park.

Firefighters say the fire is burning about 10 miles west of Surprise.

No structures are being threatened right now.

Crews have called in multiple resources, including a helicopter, to help control the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

