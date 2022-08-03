Firefighters working to contain first-alarm house fire in South Phoenix

Phoenix firefighters say the massive blaze started at the home near 19th Avenue and Dobbins Road late Tuesday night.

PHOENIX — Firefighters are working to contain a massive house fire burning in South Phoenix.

Phoenix firefighters say the first-alarm fire started at the home near 19th Avenue and Dobbins Road late Tuesday night.

Firefighters are on the scene a 1st Alarm Defensive House Fire near 19th Ave & Dobbins. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/j2TPvF9yEI — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) March 9, 2022

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No additional details have been released at this time.

Home Fire Prevention:

The Arizona Fire & Medical Authority has released tips on how to prevent fires from starting in your home.

“More than 4,000 Americans die each year in fires and approximately 25,000 are injured,” the authority said on its website. “An overwhelming number of fires occur in the home.”

First off, the authority says that every house needs to have at least one working smoke alarm. Every level of the home and every sleeping area should have a working smoke alarm inside of it to offer the best protection.

Appliances should also be used in a way that manufacturers recommend, since overheating, shorts and sparks can all lead to a fire breaking out.

Lastly, families should have an escape plan from every room of the house.

“Caution everyone to stay low to the floor when escaping from fire and never to open doors that are hot,” the authority said. “Select a location where everyone can meet after escaping the house. Get out then call for help.”

The authority offers free home safety inspections. Schedule one with them by calling 623-544-5400.

