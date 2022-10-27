Firefighters rescue construction worker out of dirt trench in El Mirage

Firefighters say the individual became buried after dirt walls collapsed in on them Thursday morning.

EL MIRAGE, Ariz. — Firefighters in El Mirage managed to rescue an equipment operator out of a trench after the dirt walls collapsed around them.

Rural Metro was dispatched Thursday morning to calls of a construction worker who had become buried in dirt while working in a trench.

Firefighters say they were able to safely excavate the individual out of the trench, located in the 6500 block of El Mirage Road. Rural Metro says the individual is not reporting any injuries.

This is a developing story and updates will be published as they become available.

