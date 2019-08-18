PHOENIX - Firefighters rescued a man in north Phoenix who got trapped underneath the skirt of a palm tree in his backyard Sunday, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Firefighters got him down using a 35-foot ladder.

"The patient is in stable condition with obvious injuries," Phoenix Fire said.

But, the man did not suffer serious injuries. He'll be evaluated by fire paramedics and then they'll decide whether he needs to be transported to a hospital.

No firefighters were injured.

