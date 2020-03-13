PHOENIX — Five people and three pets are safe after a West Valley house fire overnight.

Phoenix, Avondale, and Tollison fire departments responded to a fire at a home near Indian School Road and 111th Avenue in Phoenix.

Fire officials say the family had three cats and three dogs. Firefighters were able to find three cats, but one died. They rescued one dog and were unable to find the other two dogs.

The fire started in the kitchen. Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to the second story of the house.

No people were injured.

The fire is under investigation.

